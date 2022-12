Not Available

With her marriage in crisis, tabloids and gossip sites have been speculating for months about Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott. Now, the real story will be told as it should be, by Tori Spelling herself, in the new Lifetime docu-series, True Tori, premiering Tuesday, April 22 at 10pm ET/PT. Airing just three short weeks after cameras begin filming, the show will document the couple in almost real-time as they navigate the unknown road ahead, beginning when Dean leaves treatment.