The trials and triumphs of one of America’s wealthiest and unhappiest families, the Gettys. Told over multiple seasons and spanning the twentieth century, the series begins in 1973 with the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, an heir to the Getty oil fortune, by the Italian mafia in Rome.
|Donald Sutherland
|J. Paul Getty Sr.
|Hilary Swank
|Gail Getty
|Harris Dickinson
|J. Paul Getty III
|Michael Esper
|J. Paul Getty Jr.
|Brendan Fraser
|James Fletcher Chace
|Luca Marinelli
|Primo
