Not Available

Trust

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

FX Productions

The trials and triumphs of one of America’s wealthiest and unhappiest families, the Gettys. Told over multiple seasons and spanning the twentieth century, the series begins in 1973 with the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, an heir to the Getty oil fortune, by the Italian mafia in Rome.

Cast

Donald SutherlandJ. Paul Getty Sr.
Hilary SwankGail Getty
Harris DickinsonJ. Paul Getty III
Michael EsperJ. Paul Getty Jr.
Brendan FraserJames Fletcher Chace
Luca MarinelliPrimo

