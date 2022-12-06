Not Available

Welcome to the Truth Quest: California guide at TV Tome. TruthQuest: California is FamilyNet Television's twist on reality TV. For 16 days in July the 12 Christian teenagers will write stories and share on camera about cutting edge ministries in California. Their stories will appear daily on Baptist Press, the national news service of the Southern Baptist Convention. And their adventures will be chronicled in 13 half-hour episodes by FamilyNet Television to air in the fall. As truth (the Word of God) collides with culture, the TruthQuesters will see firsthand if truth does indeed hold up in the face of reality. The TruthQuest team includes teenagers from Tennessee, Louisiana, Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, New York, Mississippi, and Ohio. Students were selected based on their Christian faith, writing ability, overall personality and a home video they were required to produce. In California the team will learn to surf with a Christian surfing ministry in San