A show in which BNN presenters have to do all kinds of stuff you should have done at least once in your lifetime. They Fly all across the world to do the most exciting, funny, scary stunts. The show features: Katja Schuurman, Sophie Hilbrand, Nicolette Kluijver, Filemon Wesselink, Ruben Nicolai, Sander Lantinga en Steyn de Leeuwe.