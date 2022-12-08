Not Available

Meg and Matt are giving their relationship a second chance. What could go wrong? Everyone's searching for a soulmate. But Trying Again's Meg and Matt already know they're meant to be together. There's just one minor hitch: Meg had an affair at work six months ago and everything blew apart. Now they're trying to fit it all back together again. Set in Kendal in the Lake District, Trying Again is a comedy drama about trying to mend a relationship after an affair. It's about friendships and love and all the problems those things bring.