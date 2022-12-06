Not Available

Sakura, Syaoran, and many other characters from CLAMP's mangas and animes are back in a brand new series: Tsubasa -RESERVoir CHRoNiCLE- (manga) and Tsubasa Chronicle (anime). However, they are not the same as you remember. Sakura is the princess of a peaceful, desert country while Syaoran is her childhood friend and the head of an archaeological dig that took his father's life. Instead of Tomoeda, Japan, they now live in the desert country of Clow with a mysterious ruin that Syaoran is excavating. One thing that hasn't changed, though, is their relationship and their hesitation of declaring their love for each other. However, that all changes when the ruins Syaoran is excavating calls upon a mysterious power within Sakura that has the potential of changing the world. Though Syaoran manages to save Sakura, her feathers which contains her memories all the way from the moment she was born are scattered into many different dimensions.