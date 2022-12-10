Tsui no Sumika

Not Available

Asakura Tomoko obtained her MBA at an American university and is a rookie reporter for a Tokyo newspaper’s local news desk. Although she is good at numerical expressions, she has not much interest in understanding the feelings of her interview subjects. Furthermore, she has nothing but a lot of pride, and seems to have been branded an unqualified reporter by her superior because of this. In an attempt to overturn this perception, Tomoko decides to do a story on home nursing care based on her memories of her grandfather. However, she gets overwhelmed by the harsh reality and unexpectedly stumbles across a series of unexplained deaths of elderly people receiving such care.