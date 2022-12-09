Tsukigakirei

Kotarou Azumi and Akane Mizuno became third year students at junior high school and are classmates for the first time. These two, along with fellow classmates, Chinatsu Nishio and Takumi Hira, relate to their peers through mutual understandings and feelings. As their final year at junior high school progresses, the group overcome their challenges to mature and become aware of changes in themselves. (Source: Nijipoi)
|Shouya Chiba
|Azumi Kotarou
|Atsushi Tamaru
|Hira Takumi
|Kohara Konomi
|Mizuno Akane
|Rie Murakawa
|Nishio Chinatsu
|Kikuko Inoue
|Azumi Junko
|Kazuo Oka
|Azumi Ryuunosuke
View Full Cast >