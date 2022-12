Not Available

What can a widowed woman do when she gets that itch? Invite a nubile man over to help her decorate! It has been a year since Chiho became a widow and the nights are getting lonely. It’s a good thing that her friend Kanae is there to help. Kanae is experienced, she’s been married for eight years and she knows just what Chiho needs. A little spice, a little color and some new scenery is what’s missing from Chiho’s life.