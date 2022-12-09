Tsumetai Tsuki

Not Available

This love story/suspense drama will keep you gripped to the mounting tension between the conniving Kiyoka and the sweet-natured Misaki until the final episode. Kiyoka, a doctor, will stop at nothing to exact revenge on the woman she thinks brought destruction to her marriage and life. Misaki, a working interpreter, wife and mother-to-be, will do anything to protect the people she loves. Meanwhile, both women are forced to reconcile the love for their husbands with other men in their lives who seem to understand their very essence.