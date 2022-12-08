Tsumi to Batsu

Not Available

The original novel revolved around a young man who struggles with himself after killing a pawnbroker, Ochiai's manga tells the story of a college dropout and hikikomori (shut-in) who plans to kill a high school girl leading an enjo-kousai (compensated dating) group. Kora plays the role of Tachi Miroku, a dropout and hikikomori who is aiming to become a writer. He lost his father to suicide, while his mother and older sister have high expectations for his future. He ends up deciding to murder a heartless young girl named Baba Hikaru (played by Hashimoto Ai), who is the leader of an enjo-kousai group.