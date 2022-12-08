Tsurukame Josanin

Not Available

Maria received a proposal from Tatsuya and they married, but her marriage life doesn't have much happiness. Maria begins to worry about having a child and that thought begins to make her life empty. Meanwhile, a middle aged midwife, Kameko wins the lottery and leaves for a trip to a small island in Okinawa. There, Akira, who is respected there, appeals to her to stay and work at the midwife clinic on the island. One year later, something happens to Maria which she never expected.