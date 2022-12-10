Tsurukame Josanin: Minami no Shima kara

Not Available

Onodera Mariya’s married life was supposed to have been happy but turns out shortlived when her husband Tatsuya suddenly disappears without a trace. At her wit's end, she heads for a heart-shaped island in Okinawa that Tatsuya had once spoken of. On the other hand, at a time earlier than this, Tsuruta Kameko, who has been working as a midwife in Tokyo, gets disgusted with the mentality of frivolous girls who regard abortion as reasonable, and a compromise in natural childbirth because of the hospital, wins a large sum of money in a lottery and leaves for a trip around the world. However, she learns that the Okinawan archipelago that she first stopped at is suffering from a shortage of midwives and decides to set up the ideal maternity hospital down there. These two women of different generations meet in the southern islands. The islanders including Kameko warmly embrace Mariya just like the Okinawan words say, “If we meet by chance, we’re all brothers and sisters”…