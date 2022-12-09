Not Available

Tsurune: Kazemai Koukou Kyuudoubu

  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Takuya Yamamura

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kyoto Animation

When Narumiya Minato joins Prefectural Kazemai High School, he is quickly invited to join the archery club by the club's advisor, Tommy-sensei. His childhood friends Takehaya Seiya and Yamanouchi Ryohei swiftly agree to join, but Minato is hesitant at first. Because Minato is the rare student with experience in archery, Tommy-sensei orders him to give a demonstration, which Minato does... except his arrow doesn't hit the target. It is revealed that Minato has developed a terrible dysfunction regarding archery.

Cast

Shougo YanoNanao Kisaragi
Yuuto UemuraMinato Narumiya
Kaito IshikawaKaito Onogi
Aoi IchikawaSeiya Takehaya
Shintarou AsanumaMasaki Takigawa
Ryouta SuzukiRyōhei Yamanouchi

