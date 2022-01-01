Tuerkisch fuer Anfaenger

Not Available

Türkisch für Anfänger is a critically acclaimed German television comedy-drama series, which premiered on March 14, 2006 on Das Erste. It was created by Bora Dağtekin and produced by Hoffmann & Voges Ent. The show focuses on the German-Turkish stepfamily Schneider-Öztürk, their everyday lives and particularly on the eldest daughter Lena, who narrates the show. During the show's run of 52 episodes, topics covered included both typical problems of teenagers and cross-cultural experiences. Due to popular demand, the crew shot a third season consisting of 16 episodes, which were aired in Fall 2008. The show was also successful on foreign markets and got sold to and broadcast in more than 70 countries.