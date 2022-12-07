Not Available

Tuning In: Fifty Years On The CBC moves like a rocket through 50 years of Canadian television. Thousands and thousands of hours of CBC archival treasures have been culled into a unique and poignant mix of history, reality, documentary and humour.You'll smile and laugh, probably feel a little embarrassed; maybe even shed a tear as host Rick Mercer (Made in Canada, Rick Mercer's Talking to Americans) takes you on a nostalgic ride. From Queen Elizabeth II's coronation to Trudeaumania, from the 1972 Canada/Russia series to 9/11, Tuning In shows how CBC-TV has been shaping and reflecting Canadian life since 1952.. The series features rare footage of a variety of Canadian icons, including Marshall McLuhan, Rene Levesque, Pierre Trudeau, Leonard Cohen and The Guess Who. And of course, all of the major (and many minor) CBC personalities are also here, from Juliette to Mary Walsh. Sports highlights, beloved childrens' show hosts, groundbreaking news coverage, social and political trends, crazy fashionsTuning In: Fifty Years On The CBC - Re-live the Canadian Experience.