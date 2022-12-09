Turbine Cowboys

Not Available

Mother Nature is a powerful force and taming her is nearly impossible. Wind turbine workers risk their lives building maintaining, and repairing these monolithic, modern day windmills — the wind turbines. We follow two teams: the would-be "wind techs" from their hardcore boot camp training through their first year in the field, and the seasoned veterans who are still challenged every day. They all face extreme weather, dizzying heights, and possible electrocution. We find out who is attracted to this job and why and follow them as they push the envelope to wrestle electricity from the wind.