Turbulence of the Mu Clan

This series traces the rise of a famous Naxi Chieftain and his beloved wife in 16th century southwest China. The highlight of this drama is the battle between hate and love. In sum, this is a classic Cinderella story mixed with Romeo and Juliet elements, except with some very different outcomes. Set in the Ming Dynasty, the Mu clan is the administrative and governing authority of Lijiang Prefecture. Its family members used blood and violence to reach the pinnacle of power. A casualty of this bloodshed was a young girl by the named of Aleqiu who was ingrained from childhood to exact revenge against the Mu clan for the extermination of her own family. As a child, she infiltrated the Mu clan and became a maidservant to the family's matriarch. Her mind is filled with schemes and manipulations, but Aleqiu still possesses her youthful innocence and kindness. She also unfortunately falls in love with her young master and heir to the governorship of Lijiang, Mu Zeng. Just when the two lovebirds feel the hopelessness of their love and decide to be together in death, hope appears on the horizon. Aleqiu succeeds in becoming Mu Zeng's concubine, but her problems in the Mu household have only begun...