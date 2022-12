Not Available

This is a spin-off from the german movie "Maybe, Maybe Not". It starts in the middle of the movie while Axel, the straight sexy guy, moved in with Norbert, the shy gay guy. After leaving his wife Doro the whole story gets into a total different direction. Norbert and his gay friends are getting Axel into all kinds of trouble and Axel drags em into all sorts of missunderstanding during his straight-sex-stories. Hilarious!