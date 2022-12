Not Available

Welcome to the Turks guide at TV Tome. Joe Turk is a veteran police sergeant, husband and father of 4 adult children. Two of his children are cops, one is on the other side of the law and the youngest is a struggling college student. Joe tries to keep his family together and remain loyal to his wife, Mary despite his growing attraction to Ginny, a local waitress. Great location shots of Chicago as well as casting "real" Chicago cops as background actors.