Not Available

Have you ever wondered how much damage your lifestyle may have done to your body? Do you look in the mirror and wonder how healthy you are on the inside? This new 6-part series finds out if it’s possible to repair the damage and literally turn back your body clock. Straight-talking surgeon and GP, Dr Una Coales, presents Turn Back Your Body Clock. Each week she meets someone whose toxic habits and lifestyle choices have seen their body go to pot. By assessing the extent of the damage with a battery of tests, she gives them a shocking wake-up call, including their estimated life expectancy. First up is Steve, who is given a shocking life expectancy of 65. But it’s never too late to change and with the help of health and fitness expert Tim Bean, Dr Una attempts to turn back the clock in just eight weeks, improving fitness, fat, fatigue and fertility.