Turning Points in History

Moments, hours, a day, a week when the world is irrevocably transformed, when action is the only response. This series rushes into the midst of these turning points: each episode focuses on a dramatic real life event in which the decisive actions of remarkable men and women redirect the course of history. Using the historical account of the event as its spine, the programs swerve back and forth in time, exploring the dramatic forces leading up to the cataclysmic main event and how their effects rippled into the days beyond.