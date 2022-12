Not Available

Turu has set up a band with his charming friends: the elegant little pig Rhythm and the energetic sheep Tempo. Together, they will share the day-to-day life on the farm, musically discovering the world around them through crazy adventures and hilarious misunderstandings, that will help them grow into an awesome band, The Wackies! On the guitar, Rhythm! On the mixer table, Tempo! On the microphone, Turu! Let’s start the show!