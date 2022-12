Not Available

The new venue is farmcomedy Kuusniemi municipality. Peat bogs can be found among the inhabitants of kimberlite and start quite a race as to who owns the stones, and to whom belong. The six-part "peat and diamonds" series continues Heikki Luoma, hand written and directed by Jukka Mäkinen maalaiskomedia-series. Involved have already been familiar with the role of the characters, as well as new faces.