Not Available

Hoffa (Ola Rapace), living a middle class life with his wife and children in a suburb of Stockholm. Hoffa owns a small business with his two best friends, Niklas (Shanti Roney) and Hamid (Danilo Bejarano). But business is slow and they are in debt. First they borrow money from the local mobsters, and when they can’t pay them back and realize the danger of the situation they decide to rob a bank.