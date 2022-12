Not Available

Spike's six hour, three-night, epic event, TUT, tells the story of astounding saga of one of history's most extraordinary rulers, Tutankhamun (King Tut), played by Avan Jogia, and his closest adviser, Vizier Ay, played by Ben Kingsley. Tut revolves around King Tut's rise to power and his struggle to lead Egypt to glory, while his closest advisors, friends and lovers scheme for their own nefarious interests.