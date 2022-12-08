Not Available

TuTiTu is a 3D animated video series for toddlers aged 2-3 years old. The toddlers are introduced to TuTiTu – a smiling friendly hovercraft. TuTiTu walks the toddlers through the fundamentals surrounding them. The toddlers learn about the “basics” of the world in a fascinating, easy to digest, visual and musical manner. The length of the episodes is adapted to the average toddler’s concentration span thus the maximum length is 3 minutes. Each episode is different yet repetitive motives reoccur.