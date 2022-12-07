TuttoDante

Not Available

All Dante is a play by Roberto Benigni, a journey that extends from the Divine Comedy, from moments of pure comedy to moments of great poetry. The show debuted in June 2006 in the Roman theater of Patras in Greece, where Benigni read and explained the song of Ulysses, XXVI of getting a good reception from the public. In July 2006 the show took place for 13 nights in the picturesque Piazza Santa Croce in Florence where, beside the statue of Dante in front of the great basilica, mounted on a stage for the show, Benigni recited every night - one night - thirteen cantos of the Divine Comedy of Dante Alighieri: in particular, the songs chosen for these evenings were the top ten, XXVI and XXXIII of 'Inferno and the Paradiso XXXIII. The square has been set up with 4,200 seats sold out.