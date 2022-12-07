Not Available

In case you don’t know: Each TV CARNAGE volume is hundreds of hours of exceptionally bad TV lovingly fused together into an hour plus; glorious cesspools of retardation. Each clip acting as a word in odes to pop culture that have been hailed as “genuine, original genius” Since 1996 these are the compilations that have been gushed upon by VICE , NME, SHARPEWORLD, FORT DRASIC, DAILY CANDY, BRAD NEELY, NEW YORK TIMES, SPIN, ADULT SWIM, EYE MAGAZINE, GEEK MAGAZINE, WIRED, TIM AND ERIC, and on and onnnnn (snore). PINKY BECKLES, FOUNDER OF TV CARNAGE, has RECENTLY been picked up by ADULT SWIM for a series HOT PACKAGE (which will include THE BEST OF TOTALLY FOR TEENS) and is co-founder of streetcarnage.com. Additionally he makes videos for various bands as well as directing commercials for weirdo companies. His current TV CARNAGE project is called “Cop Movie” and is comprised of about three dozen different cop movies. The most recent TV CARNAGE release was “LET’S WORK IT OUT” comprised of a million disgusting workout tapes and celebrated on numerous top 10 lists of 2010.