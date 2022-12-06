Not Available

"The truth about British cooking is to be found in the kitchens and dining rooms of real people's homes," says Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall as he fearlessly invades the kitchens of amateur cooks preparing for the ultimate in dinner parties. Channel 4's exciting food series tracks down the hidden connoisseurs of culinary genius who normally remain hidden behind closed doors. The art of cooking for others is fully explored in TV Dinners as ingredients are flown in from afar, primal instincts are exposed and cooks aspire to reach ever greater gastronomic heights.