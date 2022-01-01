Not Available

TV total was a German late-night television comedy talk show which aired from 8 March 1999 to 16 December 2015 on ProSieben. It was hosted, created and produced by German entertainer Stefan Raab. TV total focused in particular on mocking the funniest moments from other shows on German television it also presented Raab in reports and challenges taking place inside and outside of the studio, and interviewing national and international celebrity guests. Raab is bilingual and interviewed his English-speaking guests in English with little or no assistance by off-stage interpreters.