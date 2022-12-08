Twarzą w twarz

Not Available

Face can be altered the same as the identity. However, past remains unchanged. Sometimes you try to get away from it but sooner or later you will have to face what happened in order to rebuild your life. Victor 'Dragonfly' is a highly skilled thief. He is shot in face during a police action in which a policeman dies. Dragonfly becomes prime suspect. Because of being chased by the police Victor escapes abroad. Thanks to his friend, Baker, he lands in Swiss plastic surgery clinic run by professor Michalski. His daughter Martha, a talented plastic surgeon, undertakes Dragonfly's face surgery. During two years she conducts series of operations to change Victor's face. Martha is not aware of her patient's past and she falls in love with him reciprocally. Dragonfly wants to start a new, honest life with beloved woman. However, their plans are ruined by Victor's past. He returns to Poland in order to clear himself of a charge of murder. Martha is familiarized with the criminal past of the man she loves. She starts doubting in his innocence...