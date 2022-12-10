Twelve Legends

Not Available

A creature born from a stone falls in love with a mythical woman and their romance spans two thousand years. Jin Xingjian, who was once a stone has turned into an extraordinary existence that makes him both similar to a deity and a demon. He runs a gallery that has attracted demons from all walks of life and he bears witness to the things they would do for love. When it comes to his own love life, he has a complicated relationship with Ye Ming, a woman shrouded in mystery and formed from the night pearl. This is a story about the world of humans and demons that is at times funny, at times moving, at times passionate and at times sweet.