Twenty Again

Not Available

He Peijin, a housewife, after quietly contributing to the family for nearly two decades, her husband suddenly filed for divorce on the grounds of cultural gap. In order to save the family, Peijin decided to apply for university as an advanced candidate, but was unanimously opposed by her husband and son. At this time, Peijin was misdiagnosed as having cancer again, and there is not much to come. Peijin decided to live completely for herself in the last time and realize her dream of going to college. After enrolling, Peijin and her son became classmates. Facing a group of classmates with generation gaps, Peijin was marginalized, but she gradually won the love of the "little" classmates with her life wisdom and personality charm.