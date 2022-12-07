Twilight Investigation

Not Available

囧探查過界 Private agency owner YIP KWOK-CHEONG (Shek Sau) was a former cop. His three investigators are vastly different in terms of personality. CHOW KA-SING (Wong Ho Yin) is a style freak, WONG SIU-FU (Lee Sze Chit) is a slicker, and KAY ON-KUI (Wong He) is a dependable guy. CHEONG thinks very highly of KUI, who with a meticulous, analytical mind is able to crack the most difficult cases. KUI gets to know model CHUNG YEE-TAK (Linda Chung) when he is investigating an adultery case. TAK comes from a single family. She is always down on her luck when it comes to men and career development. After a near-fatal drunk driving accident, the idea of looking for her mother who left the family many years ago occurs to her. She turns to KUI for help. A subtle chemistry sparks between them during the investigation process. Later, KUI discovers a secret that even TAK never knew…