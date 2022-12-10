Twin Heirs

Not Available

นำแสดงโดย เยิ่นต๊ะหัว,ค่วงเหม่ยหวิน,เจิงหัวเชี่ยน,เส้าเหม่ยฉี This is an older TVB series released in 1986 starring Simon Yam, Cally Kwong, Maggie Siu and Margie Tsang. Simon played as twin brothers who supposedly were the Princes in the country called Tumburlia (non-fiction country) but they were separated when their mother (the Queen) was pushed into the river with one of her twin baby sons by the evil 2nd wife of the King. But both survived, so the queen and her baby son got separated and saved in Hong Kong. The other survival twin grew up in Tumburlia and became the Prince while the evil wife of the king became the Queen thinking that the real Queen was dead! Great casts and the theme song was great too sang by Jackie Cheung