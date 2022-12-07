Twin of Brothers

Not Available

Kau Jong and Tzi Ling are both orphans. One day, when they are going to get martial arts lessons from the well known Sek Long, they find themselves stuck in the middle of a fight... a woman and their furture martial arts teacher!! The woman, soon revealed as Fu Guan Cheuk, told Sek Long to give the "Cheong Sung Keut" back to her. Refusing, Sek Long was killed by self destruction. After losing their martial arts teacher, Kau Jong and Tzi Ling ran away from the fight scene, only to be caught in a chase. Fu Guan Cheuk caught a ride in Kau Jong and Tzi Ling's carriage. The person chacing Fu Guan Cheuk was a man by the name of Yu Man Fat Kup and he was after the "Cheong Sung Kuet", as well. After Fu Guan Cheuk left Kau Jong and Tzi Ling, she left the "Cheong Sung Kuet" with them. When she had lost Yu Man Fat Kup, she ran after the two guys get the "Chueng Sung Kuet" back. After a series of struggles with the three people, Kau Jong and Tzi Ling activated the "Cheong Sung Kuet", and Fu Guan Chuek forced them to learn it [Cheong Sung Kiut].