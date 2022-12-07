Twin Spica

Not Available

The story about teenage fantasy of Asumi, a girl aiming to become an astronaut, and her friends. A refreshing tiny story, cute but painful Science-Fiction Fantasy. Lion's space vehicle fell from the sky and crashed. Unfortunatelly, the accident also killed Asumi's mother. Asumi then met the spirit of Lion, who told Asumi stories of space. Listening to these stories, Asumi began to realize her dreams to the future. "My Dream" Kamogawa Asumi I want to become a space ship pilot I want to bring everyone to many many different planets when I become a space ship pilot Embracing her dreams in her heart, Asumi is now in third grade of junior high school. It is time to decide her path for the future...