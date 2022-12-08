Not Available

For the first time ever, VH1 is doubling down on a reality competition series that will put “twin-tuition” to the test. Hosted by Angie Greenup,“Twinning” is an arc’d competition series in which twelve sets of twins will go head to head for a grand prize of $222,222.22. But getting there won’t be easy. Viewers will experience double the meltdowns, double the hook-ups, and, of course, double the twists when twin teams are pushed to their limits in unexpected ways. As the strengths and weaknesses of each twin pair is revealed, relationships will be tested and resentments will be exposed. In the end, the pair of twins left standing will win the cash prize, and be crowned as the twinners.