Not Available

Twisted (2013)

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

"Twisted" is a one-hour mystery full of twists and turns that follows Danny Desai, a charismatic 16-year-old with a troubled past who returns to his hometown after spending five years in juvenile detention. Immediately branded an outcast, Danny attempts to reconnect with his two childhood best friends, Jo and Lacey, and to smooth over tensions with his mother Karen, whose socialite status plummeted after her son's imprisonment and the mysterious disappearance of her husband, Danny's father. When a fellow student is found dead in her home, Danny instantly becomes the prime suspect and town spirals into a frenzy of suspicion and mystery. Jo and Lacey must decide if their childhood friend is unforgivable, or if he's really a victim being persecuted for his own twisted secrets.

Cast

Maddie HassonJo Masterson
Avan JogiaDanny Desai
Kylie BunburyLacey Porter
Kimberly QuinnTess Masterson
Sam RobardsKyle Masterson
Denise RichardsKaren Desai

View Full Cast >

Images