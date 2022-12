Not Available

Pang Yu and Feng Xi were old friends who cared deeply for each other - one is refined and gentlemanly while the other is exceptionally talented but doesn't let it show. Because of Dong Yue's appearance, Pang Yu and Feng Xi eventually have a falling out and turn into enemies. Dong Yue encourages the two men to make peace as they face greater enemies in their efforts to assist Pang Yu to the throne.