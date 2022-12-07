Twisted History

Not Available

History doesn’t travel in straight lines. The truth is far weirder and more fascinating than anything you learned at school. The most iconic events of the modern era – the Moon Landing, the Roswell Incident, the death of Martin Luther King Jr. - are all the product of small things - chance meetings, friendships, collisions of ideas and crazy stories. These are the connections that make history. When an unknown German army general met Abraham Lincoln to discuss observing the Battlefields of the American Civil War, nobody could have known this meeting would set in motion a chain of events that culminated in man landing on the moon, but that’s exactly what happened. When allied pilots began reporting UFO sightings in the final days of World War 2, who could have guessed that what they were seeing could influence the development of the modern home computer and the internet? How could nuclear weapons possibly connect Nazis and UFO’s to IBM? The darkly fascinating stories of the Mafia and the Klu Klux Klan have been well told, but few people are aware of the secret war between these two sinister organisations that spanned decades, a battle for the soul of modern America, with a legacy that persists to this day.