Twisted Tales (Au)

Not Available

In an Australian version of Tales Of The Unexpected, Bryan Brown introduces stories of the bizarre and the supernatural. Sometimes serious, often comical, but always with a twist at the end of the story. Such as the struggling artist with the mobile phone who goes to great lengths to steal the body of a well-known businessman in order to paint his posthumous portrait, only to meet his retribution when he is buried alive in his place with his phone, his attempts to call for help unheard by his interrer, who's listening to his walkman.