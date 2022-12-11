Not Available

Twisted Whiskers is a childrens series developed in 2010 for entertainment and American Greeting has used some information for greeting cardsTwisted Whiskers is a design for greeting cards developed and licensed by American Greetings and created by Terrill Bohlar since 2001. It includes digitally modified photos of animals, creating a caricature. The series includes greeting cards, gift items, wrapping paper, notepads and holiday items. Animated e-cards and instant messenger products have been produced as well. In 2011, American Greetings relaunched the line with the release of greeting cards featuring lenticular designs, showing a pet turning into a trademark character of the Twisted Whiskers line. The characters of the franchise have appeared in these books: ⁕Twisted Whiskers Cheer Up! by Jennifur Leczkowski ⁕Twisted Whiskers: You're Nuts! by Finn Moore ⁕Twisted Whiskers: Happy Birthday, Gorgeous by Finn Moore ⁕Fabulous Friends! by Jennifer Leczkowski