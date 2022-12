Not Available

Twitch City was a Canadian sitcom produced by CBC Television. The series aired as two short runs in 1998 and 2000. Set in the Toronto, Ontario neighbourhood of Kensington Market, the series is about Curtis (Don McKellar), a television addict who refuses to leave his apartment, and his friends Nathan (Daniel MacIvor), Hope (Molly Parker), and Newbie (Callum Keith Rennie).