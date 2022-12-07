Not Available

Two-A-Days: Hoover High

  • Drama
  • Sport

The Hoover High School Buccaneers are ranked 2nd in the nation in football. Two-A-Days looks at the members of the team as they try to cope with academics, parents, girlfriends, the social scene and their drive to win a fourth state championship title. Each episode ends with a game. And at Hoover, every game is a big game. This show ended after the second season. Coach Propst was caught changing the grades of the players, using several ineligible players, and having numerous affairs.

