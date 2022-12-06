Not Available

Two and a Half Men

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Studio

CBS Television Studios

Charlie is a well-to-do bachelor with a house at the beach, a Jaguar in the front, and an easy way with women. His casual Malibu lifestyle is interrupted when his tightly wound brother Alan, who's facing a divorce, and his son Jake, come to live with him. Together, these two and a half men confront the challenges of growing up; finally. Complicating matters are the brothers' self-obsessed, controlling mother, Evelyn, Alan's estranged wife, Judith and Charlie's crazy neighbor Rose, who wants to be a part of his life and is willing to do anything to be around. After the death of his brother, Alan Harper meets and befriends a lonely young man named Walden Schmidt who turns out to be a billionaire. Unable to afford his brother's home, Alan sells Walden the house, and as a way of showing his gratitude, Walden allows Alan and his son Jake to move in with him.

Cast

Charlie SheenCharlie Harper
Jon CryerAlan Harper
Angus T. JonesJake Harper
Marin HinkleJudith Harper
Holland TaylorEvelyn Harper
Conchata FerrellBerta

