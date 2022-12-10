Not Available

Two Broke Girls

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

It would seem, what is common between provincial Olga and the daughter of billionaire Margot? They both want to make a lot of money! Olya - coming simpleton, who barely makes ends meet. Margot is a girl from high society who suddenly lost her status and status. Ironically, she is forced to work as a waitress in a cafe where Olya works. Together, girls start thinking about their lucrative business. Moreover, almost all for this they have. Everything except money. But you can't open a tip for yourself ...

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images