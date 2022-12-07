Not Available

A tantalising blend of cookery and comic exploits, the award-winning Two Fat Ladies present traditional cooking and hearty meals for a generation tired of faddy diets and supermarket blandness Jennifer Patterson and Clarissa Dickson-Wright tour Britain on their Triumph Thunderbird, in their quest to rediscover the delights of traditional home cooking using the freshest ingredients. As English as roast beef, richer than suet pudding, camper than sherry trifle, with a kick like Somerset cider they are united by their enthusiasms, prejudices and their unshakeable belief in their own culinary expertise.