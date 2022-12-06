Not Available

Welcome to the Two for the Money guide at TV Tome. Two unrelated contestants, a man and a woman, were required to answer a series of questions that had multiple answers. One contestant took a turn, and then the other took a turn. An example of one question was "Name a president who did not have facial hair." The man and woman alternated giving answers, and over the course of fifteen seconds, they supplied as many answers as time would allow. The total they earned became the base total for the next question.